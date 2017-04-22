Cotton (2-2) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Mariners.

Cotton allowed single runs in the first and third innings, but otherwise held the Mariners bats in check, leading to a quality start. In his four appearances this season, he's been wildly inconsistent which has led to him posting a 4.76 ERA, and his volatility makes him a risky fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Astros.