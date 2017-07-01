Cotton (finger) said he is ready to rejoin the rotation after throwing a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It sounds like Cotton probably could have taken his scheduled turn in the rotation Saturday, but the Athletics decided to play it safe and give the ball to rookie Paul Blackburn instead. Cotton claims his blister is fully healed, so he should be able to rejoin the rotation for his next scheduled start Thursday against the Mariners.