Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Good to go after bullpen
Cotton (finger) said he is ready to rejoin the rotation after throwing a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It sounds like Cotton probably could have taken his scheduled turn in the rotation Saturday, but the Athletics decided to play it safe and give the ball to rookie Paul Blackburn instead. Cotton claims his blister is fully healed, so he should be able to rejoin the rotation for his next scheduled start Thursday against the Mariners.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Could start Monday•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Won't start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: On track to start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Could be pushed back•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Leaves Friday's game with blister•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Earns first win since May against Yankees•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...