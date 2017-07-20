Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Mixed bag in Wednesday rehab outing
Cotton (finger) struck out six but allowed four earned runs on four hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in Triple-A Nashville's win over Iowa on Wednesday.
It was decided on Sunday that Cotton would make tonight's start before being activated, and considering the results, the hope likely is that he shook off any rust through his three-plus innings. The right-hander did miss quite a few bats during his relatively brief time on the mound but also pitched to plenty of contact. Despite the less than favorable results, Cotton is likely to rejoin the Oakland starting rotation and make a start early next week.
