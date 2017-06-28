Cotton (finger) says he's on track to start Saturday against the Braves, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

A blister on Cotton's right thumb forced him out of his last start early, and while the blister is healing, it appears he may need some extra time before he is ready to take his next turn in the rotation. He was able to get through his normal bullpen session with no issues on Wednesday, lining him up to start over the weekend. Daniel Gossett and Sonny Gray are expected to have their respective starts pushed up a day to fill the rotational void.