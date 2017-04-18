Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Roughed up by Rangers on Monday
Cotton (1-2) allowed five runs on five hits while walking four and striking out three over 5.1 innings in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Rangers.
The 25-year-old rookie has now sandwiched two five-run outings around an impressive seven-inning shutout performance against the Royals. After three starts, he's the owner of a 5.40 ERA and 13:9 K:BB ratio in 16.2 innings. Cotton will certainly have his ups and downs in his first full season in the big leagues. Be careful with how you deploy him; he'll be more attractive in the friendly pitching confines of his home park.
