Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Scheduled start postponed
Cotton's scheduled start Sunday against the Astros was postponed due to rain.
A make-up date for the game has yet to be announced. The Athletics will open up a series with the Rangers on Monday, and given how well Cotton has pitched, manager Bob Melvin will likely just opt to push him and everyone else in the rotation back a day. That would put Cotton on track for a two-start week, with his second turn coming April 22 against the Mariners in that scenario.
