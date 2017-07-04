Cotton (5-8) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings in a loss Monday against the White Sox.

Cotton was making his first start since suffering a blister June 23. He was on a two-game winning streak before he went down, including five shutout innings against these same White Sox in his final start, but that sharpness wasn't there Monday night. Cotton was touched up for four doubles among the seven hits he allowed Monday night. Although he did draw 13 swings and misses over 90 pitches, his mistakes were punished too hard to keep him in line for a win. His ERA is up to 5.17 as a result.