Cotton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday due to a blister on his thumb.

The young starter missed time later in June with the same ailment, and although he managed to make a start Monday, it appears the time off prior to that wasn't enough to get him back in shape. Thanks to the All-Star break, he may only miss one start due to this setback. No word has come forth as to who will replace him Saturday against Seattle, although Paul Blackburn is a candidate to make the start given that he filled in for Cotton last time he missed time.

