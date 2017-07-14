Play

Cotton (finger) will throw a bullpen Sunday to determine whether or not he can return to the rotation, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Cotton has been dealing with a blister on his pitching hand, an issue that was only exacerbated when it split open earlier this month. If all goes well Sunday, expect Cotton to return during next week's series against the Rays, which runs Monday through Wednesday.

