Cotton, whose scheduled start Sunday against the Angels was postponed due to rain, will take the hill Monday against the Rangers, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Shortly after the postponement was announced, Athletics manager Bob Melvin said that all the team's starters would stay on turn, so Cotton will simply be pushed back a day. The rookie will be on track for a two-start week, as he'll follow up Monday's nod with a start Saturday against the Mariners.