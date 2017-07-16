Cotton (finger) will report to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday for a rehab start, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics were considering Cotton for the vacancy in their rotation Tuesday against the Rays, and though the right-hander said his bullpen session Sunday went well and he's no longer hampered by the blister on his finger, he'll still have to head to the minors for a tuneup. Chris Smith is now scheduled to start Tuesday for the big club, but assuming all goes well Wednesday, Cotton should come off the disabled list and rejoin the Athletics' rotation the following week.