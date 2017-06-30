Cotton (finger) will not make his scheduled start Saturday against the Braves, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cotton was forced to leave his last start early due to a blister on his thumb, and while he was originally slated to make his next start Saturday, it appears he'll need some extra time before he is ready to rejoin the rotation. There has been no word of when Cotton will take his next turn at this point, but Paul Blackburn will fill in for him Saturday.