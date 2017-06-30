Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Won't start Saturday
Cotton (finger) will not make his scheduled start Saturday against the Braves, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cotton was forced to leave his last start early due to a blister on his thumb, and while he was originally slated to make his next start Saturday, it appears he'll need some extra time before he is ready to rejoin the rotation. There has been no word of when Cotton will take his next turn at this point, but Paul Blackburn will fill in for him Saturday.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: On track to start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Could be pushed back•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Leaves Friday's game with blister•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Earns first win since May against Yankees•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Hurt by long ball Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Allows four runs on two homers in second inning•
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....