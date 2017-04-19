Athletics' Joey Wendle: Sent to Triple-A
Wendle (shoulder) is back to full health and will report to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Wendle was placed on the major-league DL on April 1 with a shoulder injury but appears to have made a full recovery. He'll be activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday.
