Wendle (shoulder) is back to full health and will report to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Wendle was placed on the major-league DL on April 1 with a shoulder injury but appears to have made a full recovery. He'll be activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday.

