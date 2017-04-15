Wendle has been swinging the bat and throwing to test his injured shoulder, NBC Sports California's Joe Stiglich reports.

He had a cortisone shot a couple weeks ago prior to landing on the DL, and it sounds like he could be nearing a rehab assignment. Wendle would likely serve in a bench role for the A's once healthy.

