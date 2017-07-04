Athletics' John Axford: Control problems in Monday's outing
Axford gave up an earned run on four walks over one inning in Monday's 7-2 loss to the White Sox. He struck out two.
The veteran reliever had plenty of trouble finding the plate, working up to 33 pitches in his sole inning of work and allowing a run by issuing a bases-loaded walk to Adam Engel. Axford has been inconsistent over his last several outings, giving up an earned run in three straight and seven runs overall in his last nine trips to the mound. Location has been a recurring issue as well, as he's now issued 14 walks in 19.2 innings this season.
