Axford gave up an earned run on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Mariners.

Axford gave up an RBI single to Carlos Ruiz before being relieved by Ryan Madson and closed out the first half on a downswing, having allowed an earned run in each of his last four appearances. The 34-year-old hasn't been able to remain effective for an extended stretch save for a five-appearance scoreless streak in early June, leading to a 6.30 ERA and 2.00 WHIP that both represent career highs.