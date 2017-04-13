Axford (shoulder) still doesn't have a firm date on when he can resume throwing and will also need to undergo strengthening exercises, John Hickey of Bay Area News Group reports.

The veteran reliever, thought to be a potential closer candidate alongside Santiago Casilla and Ryan Madson at one point, is yet to throw a pitch in the regular season due to his shoulder strain. Without a timetable for when he can even start throwing, his return date appears to be at least a week away at the earliest.