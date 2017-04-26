Axford (shoulder) started playing catch Tuesday and may begin throwing off a mound in the coming days, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Axford is battling back from a shoulder strain that has sidelined him since early April. Manager Bob Melvin said that the reliever has been feeling a lot better recently, and although an exact timetable for his return has yet to be established, it sounds like the 34-year-old is progressing well in his rehab.