Athletics' John Axford: Progressing well in rehab
Axford (shoulder) started playing catch Tuesday and may begin throwing off a mound in the coming days, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Axford is battling back from a shoulder strain that has sidelined him since early April. Manager Bob Melvin said that the reliever has been feeling a lot better recently, and although an exact timetable for his return has yet to be established, it sounds like the 34-year-old is progressing well in his rehab.
More News
-
Athletics' John Axford: No firm date to resume throwing•
-
Athletics' John Axford: MRI confirms shoulder strain•
-
Athletics' John Axford: Headed for MRI•
-
Athletics' John Axford: Hits DL with shoulder injury•
-
Athletics' John Axford: Postive outing in Sunday's win•
-
Athletics' John Axford: Struggling with command in spring•
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...