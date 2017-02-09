Axford will play for Team Canada in this year's WBC, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever, who compiled 15 holds and three saves (in 10 chances) along with a 6-4 record and 3.97 ERA across 65.2 innings in 2016, will be part of a pitching staff that will include fellow major leaguers Andrew Albers and Kevin Chapman.

