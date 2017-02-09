Athletics' John Axford: To play for Team Canada in WBC
Axford will play for Team Canada in this year's WBC, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The veteran reliever, who compiled 15 holds and three saves (in 10 chances) along with a 6-4 record and 3.97 ERA across 65.2 innings in 2016, will be part of a pitching staff that will include fellow major leaguers Andrew Albers and Kevin Chapman.
