Athletics' Josh Phegley: Could be ready for start of spring training
The A's hope Phegley (knee) will be ready to go for the start of spring training, the Bay Area News Group's John Hickey reports.
He injured his knee in early July and missed the final three months of the regular season. Phegley figures to open the year occupying the short side of a platoon at catcher if healthy, with Stephen Vogt getting the starts against righties.
