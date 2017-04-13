Athletics' Josh Phegley: Expected to be in lineup Friday
Phegley is expected to be in the Athletics' lineup against Astros on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Phegley frequently starts when the Athletics face left-handed pitchers, which is why it makes sense that he's slated to be behind the plate on Friday when Oakland faces off against lefty Dallas Keuchel. The veteran catcher is off to a decent start this season, hitting for a .286 batting average so far in seven plate appearances.
