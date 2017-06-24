Athletics' Josh Phegley: Out of lineup Saturday
Phegley is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Phegley will sit for a third straight contest in favor of recently recalled Bruce Maxwell, who is 4-for-7 at the plate over the last two games. The departure of Stephen Vogt via DFA should open up additional playing time for the veteran backstop, but it appears Maxwell will receive his fair share of playing time as well.
