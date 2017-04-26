Phegley smacked a pinch-hit solo home run to account for Oakland's only run in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

The reserve backstop picked a fine time for his first long ball of the season, snapping a scoreless tie in the 10th inning. While the Angels went on to tie and eventually win the game in the 11th, the homer extended a modest offensive surge for Phegley, who's now hit safely in three of his last four games and compiled three RBI over that span.

