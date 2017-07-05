Athletics' Josh Phegley: Placed on paternity list
Phegley was placed on the paternity list Wednesday.
Phegley is expecting the birth of his second child, so he'll step away for three games at the most. The 29-year-old has become part of a backstop platoon with Bruce Maxwell since the release of Stephen Vogt, though his .182 batting average last month doesn't inspire much confidence. Ryan Lavarnway, called up from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move, will take his place on the roster.
