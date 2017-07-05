Phegley was placed on the paternity list Wednesday.

Phegley is expecting the birth of his second child, so he'll step away for three games at the most. The 29-year-old has become part of a backstop platoon with Bruce Maxwell since the release of Stephen Vogt, though his .182 batting average last month doesn't inspire much confidence. Ryan Lavarnway, called up from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move, will take his place on the roster.