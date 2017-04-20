Phegley went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and run in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Rangers.

The backstop helped set the pace for the Oakland offense early, blasting a Martin Perez pitch to right center that drove in Khris Davis and Ryon Healy. Phegley has received very sporadic playing time thus far this season, with Wednesday marking just his fourth start. The 29-year-old brings some decent pop, but barring an injury to Stephen Vogt, he may not get enough at-bats to warrant consideration outside of very deep formats.