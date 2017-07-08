Athletics' Josh Phegley: Returns from paternity leave
Phegley was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
Phegley was away from the team for a few days while attending to the birth of his second child, but returns just before the All-Star break. He'll slot back in as the primary catcher, but will presumably find himself in a platoon-like situation alongside fellow backstop Bruce Maxwelll, who is hitting .300 this season. Phegley, hitting just .200 over 115 at-bats, will need to show a bit more production at the plate if he aims to see consistent playing time moving forward.
More News
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Placed on paternity list•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Confirmed as primary backstop•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Back to bench Monday•
-
Athletics' Josh Phegley: Sticks in lineup Sunday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...