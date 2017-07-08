Phegley was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.

Phegley was away from the team for a few days while attending to the birth of his second child, but returns just before the All-Star break. He'll slot back in as the primary catcher, but will presumably find himself in a platoon-like situation alongside fellow backstop Bruce Maxwelll, who is hitting .300 this season. Phegley, hitting just .200 over 115 at-bats, will need to show a bit more production at the plate if he aims to see consistent playing time moving forward.

