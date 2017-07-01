Athletics' Josh Smith: Optioned to Triple-A
Smith was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Saturday's starter Paul Blackburn was recalled from Triple-A, and Smith was optioned to clear a spot on the 25-man roster. He has an unsightly 6.75 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB in 24 innings out of Oakland's bullpen this season.
