Smith was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Saturday's starter Paul Blackburn was recalled from Triple-A, and Smith was optioned to clear a spot on the 25-man roster. He has an unsightly 6.75 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB in 24 innings out of Oakland's bullpen this season.

