Graveman (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session this weekend, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Oakland starter hasn't pitched off a mound since his last start May 19, but his shoulder has progressed to the point that he can take the next step in his rehab and return to the pitching rubber. If all goes well, some rehab assignments in the minors will most likely follow, making it highly unlikely we'll see him in the majors before the All-Star break.