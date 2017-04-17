Graveman (shoulder) expects to miss just one start during his stint on the 10-day disabled list, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Graveman said that if the disabled list were still set at 15 days, he likely would have just been pushed back a few days. This is a great example of why the 10-day disabled list should help both teams and players; the Athletics aren't tempted to rush Graveman along to save a roster spot, and Graveman doesn't have to miss multiple starts due to what appears to be a minor injury. If Graveman indeed misses the minimum 10 days, he will be able to return April 25 against the Angels.