Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Feels great after Friday bullpen session
Graveman (shoulder) felt "great" after a bullpen session Friday and is slated to return Tuesday against the Angels, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Graveman was on the disabled list with just mild shoulder soreness, the kind of injury that would have resulted in a pitcher pushed back a few days prior to the new 10-day disabled list. He has been sharp in his first three starts, with a 2.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 18 innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Set for bullpen Friday•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Expects to miss just one start•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Placed on DL•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Solid through five Friday•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Dominates Rangers in win Saturday•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Strikes out seven in first victory of season•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...