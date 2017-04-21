Graveman (shoulder) felt "great" after a bullpen session Friday and is slated to return Tuesday against the Angels, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Graveman was on the disabled list with just mild shoulder soreness, the kind of injury that would have resulted in a pitcher pushed back a few days prior to the new 10-day disabled list. He has been sharp in his first three starts, with a 2.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 18 innings.