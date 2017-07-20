Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Knocked around in first rehab outing
Graveman (shoulder) gave up four earned runs on five hits, a walk, a wild pitch and two hit batsmen over 2.1 innings in Triple-A Nashville's win over Iowa on Wednesday. He struck out one.
Graveman threw a total of 46 pitches but endured his share of struggles, although only one of the five hits he surrendered went for extra bases. His control was certainly an issue, but it's understandable that the 26-year-old was far from sharp after last having taken the mound May 20. He's due for multiple rehab outings before a return to the big-league club is contemplated.
More News
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Will start rehab assignment next week•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Throws live batting practice•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Throwing bullpen Thursday•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: To throw extended session in Arizona•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Successful bullpen session Friday•
-
Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Bullpen session scheduled for this weekend•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....