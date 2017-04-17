Graveman was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

The A's haven't specified what Graveman is dealing with or how long he will be sidelined, but MLB.com's Jane Lee reported he was placed on the DL with a shoulder strain. The move is retroactive to Saturday, so with Sunday's postponement, Graveman could only miss one start if he is able to return after the minimum 10 days. Hopefully this is just precautionary for the 26-year-old, who is off to a nice start to the season, allowing just four runs through 18.0 innings (three starts). Bruce Maxwell was called up in a corresponding move.