Graveman (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Graveman is only expected to miss one start while on the disabled list, so it's not surprising to hear he'll throw a bullpen on Friday. Assuming there aren't any setbacks, he should be ready to make his April 25 scheduled start against the Angels.

