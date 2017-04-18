Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Set for bullpen Friday
Graveman (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Graveman is only expected to miss one start while on the disabled list, so it's not surprising to hear he'll throw a bullpen on Friday. Assuming there aren't any setbacks, he should be ready to make his April 25 scheduled start against the Angels.
