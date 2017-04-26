Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Set to start Thursday
Graveman (shoulder) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list and draw the start against the Angels on Thursday, John Hickey of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Graveman has been on the disabled list since April 17 with a shoulder ailment, but has progressed nicely and will return to the mound this Thursday. The 26-year-old currently holds a 2.00 ERA and 12:5 K:BB ratio over his first 18 innings.
