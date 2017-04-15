Graveman didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Astros, surrendering one earned run on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman over five innings.

Graveman was a bit spotty with his control, firing 74 pitches overall, only 40 of which found the strike zone. His one mistake ironically came with the No. 9 hitter, as he surrendered a 369-foot home run to Nori Aoki in the fifth. The 26-year-old has a nice 2.00 ERA over his first three starts, but he's given up three solo homers. Despite the disappointing team result Friday, Graveman has been all manager Bob Melvin could have hoped for as the staff's de facto ace while Sonny Gray (lat) is sidelined. Graveman will go for his third win in a home start against the Rangers next Wednesday.