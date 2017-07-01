Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Successful bullpen session Friday
Graveman (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Friday and emerged without setbacks, Alex Simon of MLB.com reports.
Graveman had last thrown off a mound May 19, so Friday was an important step toward an eventual rehab assignment. Manager Bob Melvin confirmed that the right-hander felt good during the session and announced that the next step in his rehab will be determined on Saturday.
