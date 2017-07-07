Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Throwing bullpen Thursday
Graveman (shoulder) will throw a 40-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports
His session will be split into two 20-pitch increments as Graveman works his way back from a sore shoulder. He's been on the disabled list since late May but has been making steady progress towards a return. Provided that Thursday's bullpen goes without a hitch, the A's could map out a rehab assignment for him in the near future, which would likely allow him to come off the DL shortly after the All-Star break.
