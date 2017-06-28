Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Throws from flat ground Tuesday
Graveman (shoulder) threw a flat-ground session Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It marks Graveman's third long-toss session since last Friday, so he appears to be getting very close to throwing off a mound. The 26-year-old right-hander has been on the disabled list since May 29 after having made eight starts.
