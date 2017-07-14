Graveman (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session in Arizona on Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Graveman is slowly progressing in his rehab, but the Athletics have still yet to have him pitch in either a simulated game or a rehab assignment. As such, it's looking less and less likely that Graveman will be able to return to the rotation by the end of July. Expect him to need multiple rehab starts once he is ready to go.