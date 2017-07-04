Graveman (shoulder) will throw an extended bullpen session in Arizona on Thursday, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

Graveman threw off the mound with no issues Monday. If all goes well in Arizona, expect Graveman to go on a rehab assignment towards the end of the week, with a return to the Athletics coming shortly after the start of the second half of the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories