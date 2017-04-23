Graveman (shoulder) looks on track to return from the disabled list ahead of Thursday's game against the Angels, John Hickey of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Graveman tossed a bullpen session Friday without much issue, but the Athletics want to see him throw again Monday before formally signing off on his return from the DL. Since starting pitchers typically receive two days of rest after bullpen sessions before taking their turn in the rotation, Graveman would be lined up for a start Thursday, assuming all goes well earlier in the week. The 26-year-old was off to a nice start before straining his shoulder, recording a 2.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 18 innings.