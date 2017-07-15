Athletics' Kendall Graveman: Will start rehab assignment next week
Graveman (shoulder) is expecting to begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.
Graveman recently threw live batting practice and appears ready to embark on his rehab assignment as he continues to progress from a shoulder injury that landed him on the DL in late May. It remains unlikely that Graveman will be able to return before the end of the month, but he should rejoin the team shortly after, barring any setbacks.
