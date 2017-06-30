Athletics' Khris Davis: Crashes to earth in Thursday's loss
Davis, who smacked two home runs in Wednesday's win over the Astros, went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk in Thursday's 6-1 loss.
The two-game spread is a perfect microcosm of what the slugging outfielder brings to the table, as it showcases his feast-or-famine nature as a hitter. Davis had actually been riding a six-game hitting streak coming into Thursday's contest, including multi-hit efforts in four of his prior five games. However, the trio of whiffs brought his total to 40 in 117 June plate appearances, leading to a bloated 34.2 strikeout rate.
