Athletics' Khris Davis: Early-season homer barrage continues
Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Astros.
Davis opened the scoring with a 420-foot shot to center in the second, one of the few mistakes that Astros starter Dallas Keuchel made on the night. The slugging outfielder has hit safely in eight of his last nine games and has gone deep in two of his last four, and he's tied with George Springer and Salvador Perez for the American League lead in homers with five.
