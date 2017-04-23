Davis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis will hit the pine for just the second time all season after going 0-for-7 at the dish over the past three contests, though he did draw five walks during that span. Matt Olson will take Davis' spot in the lineup, batting ninth in the order.

