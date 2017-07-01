Athletics' Khris Davis: Hits 22nd blast of year Saturday
Davis went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs Saturday against the Braves.
Davis crushed his 22nd homer of the year to bring the A's back from a two-run deficit in the eighth innings of a home loss. As expected, his biggest benefit to fantasy owners is his prodigious power, and he's currently mashing to a .524 slugging percentage.
More News
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Crashes to earth in Thursday's loss•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Uncorks two homers, drives in four•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Mashes 19th homer Friday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Breaks out with three-hit night Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Mashes 18th homer against Yankees•
-
Athletics' Khris Davis: Hits walk-off single Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...