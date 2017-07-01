Athletics' Khris Davis: Hits 22nd home run Saturday

Davis went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs Saturday against the Braves.

Davis crushed his 22nd home run of the year to bring the A's back from a two-run deficit in the eighth inning of a home loss. As expected, his biggest benefit to fantasy owners is his prodigious power, and he's currently mashing to a .524 slugging percentage.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories