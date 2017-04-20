Athletics' Khris Davis: Jacks seventh homer
Davis went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs against the Rangers on Wednesday.
After going hitless in back-to-back games for the first time this year, Davis bounced right back, tying for the MLB lead with his seventh long ball. Thought his 42 homers from last year weren't repeatable? He's indicating otherwise.
