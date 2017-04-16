Davis went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs Saturday against the Astros.

Davis cranked out his sixth bomb of the season to give the Athletics a five-run lead in a game they'd eventually lose. Fantasy owners should certainly be expecting to see a market correction in terms of .340 batting average, but the power will continue to be his main asset.

